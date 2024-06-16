White supremacists disrupt Atascadero City Council meeting

June 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

White supremacists disrupted an Atascadero City Council meeting on Tuesday, espousing their hatred of the LGBTQ community while promoting racism.

For more than a year, members of a neo-Nazi group located in California have used Zoom to spread hate at city council meetings throughout the nation. In March, the group disrupted a Pismo Beach City Council meeting voicing their hatred of Jewish and black people.

The group generally waits until members of the public attending in person speak before spouting hate through Zoom.

Last year,the Atascadero City Council decided to stop making proclamations in an attempt to focus time and revenue on city business. As a result, the council is no longer proclaiming June Pride Month.

During a June 11 meeting, three public speakers asked the council to again consider proclaiming June Pride Month as a show of support for members of the LGBTQ community. In addition, they asked people to attend a Pride festival at the Charles Paddock Zoo on Sunday.

On zoom, three speakers with what appeared to be fabricated names attacked gay people making false claims that they purposely spread sexually transmitted deceases and are more likely to molest children. City Attorney David Fleishman said he did not stop what appeared to be a Zoom bombing because the speakers were responding to previous comments regarding Pride Month.

