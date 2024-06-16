Front Page  »  

White supremacists disrupt Atascadero City Council meeting

June 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

White supremacists disrupted an Atascadero City Council meeting on Tuesday, espousing their hatred of the LGBTQ community while promoting racism.

For more than a year, members of a neo-Nazi group located in California have used Zoom to spread hate at city council meetings throughout the nation. In March, the group disrupted a Pismo Beach City Council meeting voicing their hatred of Jewish and black people.

The group generally waits until members of the public attending in person speak before spouting hate through Zoom.

Last year,the Atascadero City Council decided to stop making proclamations in an attempt to focus time and revenue on city business. As a result, the council is no longer proclaiming June Pride Month.

During a June 11 meeting, three public speakers asked the council to again consider proclaiming June Pride Month as a show of support for members of the LGBTQ community. In addition, they asked people to attend a Pride festival at the Charles Paddock Zoo on Sunday.

On zoom, three speakers with what appeared to be fabricated names attacked gay people making false claims that they purposely spread sexually transmitted deceases and are more likely to molest children. City Attorney David Fleishman said he did not stop what appeared to be a Zoom bombing because the speakers were responding to previous comments regarding Pride Month.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

So sad to see people who continue to be unable to accept the diversity of nature at this point in time. But it is not a shock to find such groups still exist. Especially in a community that I understand was initially established as a “whites only” town, which I believe to be the case of Atascadero.


Social disabilities such as racial prejudice tends to be passed down through families, who teach their children from a very early age to react negatively towards other human beings who are not of their color, culture, orientation, or whatever. They instruct children, who would otherwise be loving and accepting of other community members, to harass, attack, or otherwise harm groups and individuals for their differences.


This targeting behavior holds the whole community back from functioning at an optimum level. One would think that such dysfunctional attitudes would by now be a thing of the past, but they obviously persist, especially when there are others who share the problem and reinforce anti-social acts such as the disruption of council meetings and other events.


Atascadero is a lovely community with so much going for it. It is time for the handful of throw-backs to stop dragging it backward into the days of ignorance, prejudice and the Klan.


-12

Four down votes for Francesca’s comment is all you need to know about the majority of CCN readers.


Thank you to Karen Velie for providing the facts on this despicable story.


4

The fact that they “attended” via zoom, and have “attended” other city council meetings throughout the nation, makes it rather clear that they are not actually from Atascadero. Also, what happened in the early 1900’s has zero correlation to the beliefs of the city today! Most cities, counties, and states throughout the nation have a checkered past when it comes to the treatment of minority groups, whether it’s people of color, the Irish, Chinese, Japanese, or Jewish people (the federal gov hasn’t done so great either)!


3
﻿