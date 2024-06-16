SLO County gas prices dropping, find the lowest costs

June 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With demand for fuel trailing increases in supply, gas prices continue to fall. Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped six cents to $5.14, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell nine cents to $4.84 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas prices increased by one cents to $3.45 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s cost for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.06. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.49 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.45 One Stop Food– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.53 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.55 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Doliver Street: $4.59 Speedway Express– Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.59 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.65 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.68 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.69 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.69 Valero– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.60

