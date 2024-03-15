Front Page  »  

White supremacists disrupt Pismo Beach City Council meeting

March 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

White supremacists disrupted a Pismo Beach City Council meeting last week, espousing their hatred of Jewish and black people while supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

During public comment on March 5, there were about a dozen people online waiting to speak when Bill Shaner asked the council to pass a pro-Palestine resolution. Shaner wanted the council to be open about their opposition to the “raping and killing of children in Gaza.”

As Shaner became more divisive, Mayor Ed Waage argued the topic was not in the purview of the city council. Shaner responded saying a resolution was in their purview.

Shaner then began screaming “f**k the Jews” and “f**k the nig***.” Another speaker attempted to continue the vitriol when Mayor Waage called a five minute break. After the break, Waage moved the remainder of public comment to the end of the meeting. A handful of people waiting to speak, however, left before the end of the meeting.

Following the meeting, city staff sanitized their video record of the meeting, cutting out portions of public comment, including part of Shaner’s rant.

 


Someone using the name “Bill Shaner” (the same as a local Worchester journalist, but not him) also spewed racial statements at a Worcester City Council meeting a month ago. An agenda?


Is Mr Shaner a resident of Pismo Beach (or employer or employee of a business there) or an outside agitator and/or false flag operator? Not trying to dox him, but am curious. I see that a couple of weeks ago a person using the same name gave a racist speech at the Worcester City, MA, Council meeting. Coincidence?


I am pretty sure that once they choose to record a meeting it becomes an official public record. Government entities sanitizing abhorrent comments in public records is censorship. Ugly free speech is still protected.


It may be “protected,” but nobody is obliged to provide a platform to propagate it — freedom of the press is limited to those who own one. He can get his own soapbox.


While I agree that Race hating speech is very low brow, I would like to say,

1st admindment speech is protected.

And I absolutely dislike when History is erased.

The Race baiters should be shunned!

But, History should be set in stone as far as the truth.

The video had better have been copied, so it can reflect and teach future generations about bad behavior.

Ed, you know better.


I am confused, if Shaner is pro-palestian and anti-jew, doesn’t that make him an anti-semite? Keeping up with all the racist labels is just getting harder and harder


Be skeptical everybody. Who really benefits from this? Who looks good, who looks bad? When people are anonymous, oftentimes they will try and act like people they aren’t for an agenda.


Why would white supremacists support Palestinians? Last time I checked Palestinians aren’t white and aren’t Christians. What group might make them look bad?


There have been a similar number of these coordinated call ins to City Council meetings all over the country. It is a group doing this that seems to contradict what you would expect from a white supremacist group- always saying bad things about African Americans and Jewish people (you might expect), but then also simultaneously supporting Palestinians.. hmm…


Research the phenomena of fake hate crimes. “The Hate Crime Hoax” is an eye opening read.

From the Wall Street Journal: “Hate Crime Hoaxes Are More Common Than You ThinkA political scientist found that fewer than 1 in 3 of 346 such allegations was genuine.”


I’m skeptical of anyone explaining away an event, blaming the victims or claiming some false flag bullshit.  When people are anonymous, oftentimes they will try and act like people they aren’t for an agenda.


It was during public comment. What’s the problem?


Disgusting. Much work remains to be done in this nation.


