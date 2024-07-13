Atascadero Broker, investment advisor charged with child porn
July 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Atascadero police officers arrested a broker and financial adviser on child pornography charges late last month.
On June 28, officers arrested 60-year-old Timothy Harold Holt in Atascadero. Holt is the president of Preservation Capital Group on El Camino Real in Atascadero.
Investigators accuse Holt of possessing pornography of a child engaged in sexual activity from Jan. 1, 2023 through Feb. 7, 2024.
Holt, a resident of Pismo Beach, is facing up to three years in prison if found guilty. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 14.
