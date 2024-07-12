Avocado thieves arrested for grand theft in Nipomo

July 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Two men are in jail after they were caught stealing avocados from a ranch in rural Nipomo on Thursday evening.

At approximately 8;30 p.m., a caller reported two men stealing avocados. Deputies arrived to find two suspects with about 500 pounds of stolen avocados, with an estimated value of between $3,000 to $5,000.

Theft of avocados from the rural ranch has been an ongoing issue.

Deputies arrested Wilson Carrero, 38, of Santa Maria for felony grand theft along with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

His partner, Baltazar Garcia, 40, of Santa Maria, is charged with felony grand theft. He remains in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

