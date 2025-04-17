Protest planned over transgender students in girls sports, bathrooms

April 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A group of parents of elementary through high school school students across San Luis Obispo County plan to keep their children home for one day later this month to protest transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports and using female bathrooms.

The countywide protest, set for April 28, is being organized by California Parents for Change, a group started by parents. The group wants local schools to ban biological males from girl’s bathrooms and sports and to prohibit menstrual product machines in boy’s bathrooms.

“We call on all schools in San Luis Obispo County to protect the civil rights of our children by aligning their policies with Title IX and President Trump’s executive orders, maintaining sex-segregated sports teams, locker rooms, and restrooms exclusively for biological males and females, respectively,” according to the California Parent’s for Change website. “This violation by our schools threatens the dignity, safety, and opportunities of both our sons and daughters—denying fair competition in sports as well as privacy for both boys and girls.”

The group is giving school districts in SLO County until April 27 to “show compliance.” If their demands are not met, parents in the group plan to keep their children home on April 28 and then one day each month until local school districts “adhere to Federal Law, respecting Title IX and executive orders that safeguard the rights of all our children, sons and daughters alike.”

The protest is designed to cause financial damage at a time many school districts are working through tough financial times. Funding for school districts is based on daily attendance.

