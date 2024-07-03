Bankrupt solar company leaves Central Coast residence with liens

July 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A company that installed solar panels and batteries on Central Coast rooftops at no cost to homeowners, Electriq Power, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy two months ago prompting an unpaid installer to put liens on multiple properties.

Electriq Power installed solar panels and batteries on rooftops in Santa Barbara County. But then, on May 3, the company filed for bankruptcy.

In response to the bankruptcy, a subcontractor that installed the solar panels and batteries, Axiom 360 of Grover Beach, put mechanics liens on homes in which it had not been paid, according to The Independent. Axion filed 24 mechanic liens from $5,000 to $12,000.

