Fourth of July parades, concerts, fireworks in San Luis Obispo County

July 3, 2024

Central Coast residents and visitors can choose between numerous locations and events across San Luis Obispo County to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday.

Events include parades, a “doggie” parade, a sand castle contest, concerts, a Family Fun Day and fireworks shows.

Events:

The Avila Beach Pancake Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center with a Doggie Parade at 11a.m. The event lasts until noon.

Arroyo Grande will kick off its Summer Concert series with a pair of bands playing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Square Park.

Atascadero’s Fourth of July Music Festival will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Cambria’s festivities will take place throughout the day at Shamel Park, from at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cayucos’s sand castle contest at the beach will begin at 4 a.m. and last until 10 a.m., when a parade will begin. The Front Street Fair opens at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with food and shopping.

Morro Bay’s Family Fun Day will span 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tidelands Park.

Paso Robles’s 4th of July Celebration will take place at Barney Schwartz Park, starting at 2 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. with live music, food trucks and a family fun zone.

In Pismo Beach, the Cliffs Hotel is hosting a July 4th event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Templeton’s 4th of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. at Templeton Park.

Fireworks shows:

Cayucos’s fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at the pier.

Paso Robles will put on a fireworks display at Barney Schwartz Park at about 9:15 p.m.

Pismo Beach’s fireworks show at the pier starts at 9 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...