Fire destroys Atascadero house, family displaced
July 3, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a house in Atascadero on Tuesday, displacing the family living there.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported the fire at a home located at 7860 Cristobal Avenue at approximately 3:21 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Residents had managed to escape the burning house before firefighters arrived.
However, some of them were transported to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. The animals that were at the home are safe.
Firefighters were at the scene for a total of two hours and 16 minutes. Atascadero police officers assisted with the fire response. Authorities temporarily closed roads in the area.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines