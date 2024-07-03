Fire destroys Atascadero house, family displaced

July 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire destroyed a house in Atascadero on Tuesday, displacing the family living there.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported the fire at a home located at 7860 Cristobal Avenue at approximately 3:21 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Residents had managed to escape the burning house before firefighters arrived.

However, some of them were transported to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. The animals that were at the home are safe.

Firefighters were at the scene for a total of two hours and 16 minutes. Atascadero police officers assisted with the fire response. Authorities temporarily closed roads in the area.

