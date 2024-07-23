Big Lots closing three stores on the Central Coast
July 22, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Big Lots plans to close up to 40 stores nationwide, including three on the Central Coast. Big lots in Atascadero, Santa Maria and Lompoc have posted closure signs.
Local Big Lot stores are currently offering 20% savings as part of their closing sales.
Last month, the retail chain announced plans to close between 35 and 40 stores in 2024 amid financial turmoil.
The retail chain has not yet given a final closure date.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines