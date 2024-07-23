Big Lots closing three stores on the Central Coast

July 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Big Lots plans to close up to 40 stores nationwide, including three on the Central Coast. Big lots in Atascadero, Santa Maria and Lompoc have posted closure signs.

Local Big Lot stores are currently offering 20% savings as part of their closing sales.

Last month, the retail chain announced plans to close between 35 and 40 stores in 2024 amid financial turmoil.

The retail chain has not yet given a final closure date.

