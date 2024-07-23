Two individuals killed in Highway 46 head-on crash

July 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two individuals were killed and a third person suffered major injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 46 in northeastern San Luis Obispo County shortly on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, one person was driving a 2020 Hyundai westbound on Highway 46 East about four miles east of Highway 41. The Hyundai was traveling behind a tractor trailer at a speed of about 55 mph. The driver tried to pass the tractor trailer and drove into opposing traffic in the eastbound lane, according to the CHP.

A Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling eastbound crashed head-on into the Hyundai. The crash killed the driver and the passenger inside the Hyundai.

Grant McKenezie of San Diego, the driver of the F-350, suffered major injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...