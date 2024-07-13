Community equals responsibility, run for office

July 13, 2024

OPINION by STEW JENKINS

Is your city, Town, harbor of school district falling down on the job. If it is, maybe it is time to step up to fix what is wrong.

The time to file candidacy papers to run for city council, mayor, special district board, and school board seats elected at the Nov. 5 General Election is here. You can file your papers to run for local office starting this Monday, July 15.

The last day to file papers to be a candidate for those local offices is Friday, Aug. 9.

For city offices, the deadline is the close of business for the city clerk’s office with the number of signatures your city requires on Aug. 9. Check with your city clerk to find out what time the clerk’s office closes for turning in your nomination papers and your candidate statement of qualifications that will appear on the ballot.

For Special District Board, and School Board seats, candidates must turn in all their candidacy papers to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office by 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

For all local offices the last day to file papers extends five days to Wednesday, Aug. 14, but only if an incumbent for the office fails to file for re-election by Aug. 9.

According to news reports there are seven city council contests, five special district races, 15 school board races, and 14 community service district board elections in San Luis Obispo County.

All these elections are critical to the quality of life and integrity of government locally.

The two largest special districts have important races. The Cuesta College Board of Trustees have three seats on the ballot. District 1 includes Paso, Tempelton, Shandon; District 2 includes part of San Luis Obispo up the North Coast past Cambria and into Monterey County and east to include Lake Nacimiento communities, and District 5 which includes part of San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, east to the Carrissa Plains.

Three commissioner seats are also up for election in the sprawling Port San Luis Harbor District – but you will need to check at the county clerk’s office if you are in one of the open commissioner districts. Unlike other government websites, the Harbor Commission has not put their districting map on their website, even under their supposed “open government” tab.

Your community is your responsibility. Make yours better by stepping forward to run for office during this three week window from July 15 through Aug. 9.

Stew Jenkins is an Attorney in San Luis Obispo who has been appointed repeatedly by the Superior Court as Special Master. His Law Office provides customized estate plans, represents commercial, industrial and farming land owners, and protects clients constitutional rights. His phone number is (805) 541-5763. He is the host of the weekly radio talk show, SLO County Public Policy and the Law, K-NEWS, FM 98.5.

