Fire burns more than 100 acres in California Valley
July 13, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire that broke out Saturday morning in eastern San Luis Obispo County has burned more than 100 acres in the California Valley.
Shortly after 7 a.m., callers reported the blaze burning by the intersection of Elkhorn and Hurricane roads. Firefighters arrived to find a five-acre blaze.
By about 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 125 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire personnel are assisting California Bureau of Land Management firefighters with the response to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines