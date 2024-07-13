Fire burns more than 100 acres in California Valley

July 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire that broke out Saturday morning in eastern San Luis Obispo County has burned more than 100 acres in the California Valley.

Shortly after 7 a.m., callers reported the blaze burning by the intersection of Elkhorn and Hurricane roads. Firefighters arrived to find a five-acre blaze.

By about 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 125 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire personnel are assisting California Bureau of Land Management firefighters with the response to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

