Santa Maria man arrested for child porn, sex with dog

July 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday for possessing hundreds of files of child pornography, as well as for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with his dog.

At about 7 a.m., the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Marie Court. Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jesus Alejandro Bautista Lopez, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into Lopez’s activities began when X Corp, previously known as Twitter, submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children over an incident involving the possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) using X’s platform. Authorities forwarded the report to Santa Maria’s Detective Bureau.

Following investigative work, detectives determined the suspect was in the 1300 block of Marie Court. Detectives obtained a search warrant that led to Lopez’s arrest.

During the search of the location, investigators found Lopez was in possession of hundreds of CSAM files on his electronic and personal devices. Further investigation revealed that Lopez had engaged in sexual acts with his dog, police say.

Authorities booked Lopez in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material in excess and sexual acts with an animal. Lopez’s bail was set at $100,000.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information related to this case or similar incidents contact Detective Ochoa with the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2460.

