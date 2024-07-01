Firefighters tackle three fires in northern Paso Robles

July 1, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles firefighters battled three vegetation fires in the northern part of the city on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning on Circle B Road, in an area north of the Cuesta College North County Campus. Firefighters fought the blaze for nearly two hours.

Four hours later, shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters headed to the area of Highway 46 and Union Road to battle another fire. Crews took nearly four hours to secure the site, according to SLO County Cal Fire.

Shortly after 9 p.m., callers reported a fire burning on the hillside behind the former Georgia Brown Elementary campus. Firefighters spent over five hours putting out the blaze and cleaning up the site.

The total acreage burned has not yet been released.

