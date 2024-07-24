Fire burns barn, two trailers near Creston

July 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned a barn and two trailers near Creston early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning along the 5100 block of Creston Valley Road close to Highway 41, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. Two trailers were also on fire, as well as some vegetation.

Atascadero and Paso Robles firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel. Firefighters contained the blaze to one eighth of an acre of vegetation and worked to mop up the fire.

No animals suffered injuries. The cause of the fire is unclear.

