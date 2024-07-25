Fire burns close to structures east of Paso Robles

July 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned five acres east of Paso Robles on Wednesday, coming close to multiple structures and requiring the evacuation of a tortoise.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 6600 block of Stoney Place. Firefighters arrived at the scene, stopped the forward progress of the blaze and mitigated the threat to structures, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze after it burned 5.4 acres. Fire personnel spent multiple hours mopping up the blaze.

A 25-year-old tortoise name Orion was unharmed by the fire. Nonetheless, the tortoise was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

