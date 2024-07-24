San Luis Obispo police searching for hit-and-run driver, two injured

July 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured two bicyclists on Tuesday.

Shortly before noon, two bicyclists were riding southbound on S. Higuera near the cemetery when a white sedan hit and injured them. The driver did not stop.

Both bicyclists were injured in the hit-and-run crash. Their current condition is not available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the white car in the photo or who has information about the crash to call law enforcement (805) 594-8052 and reference 240723046.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...