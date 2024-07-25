San Luis Obispo police investigating alleged hate crime

July 24, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department investigated a series of suspicious incidents in downtown locations as possible hate crimes on Wednesday.

In each incident, an adult male is caught on surveillance cameras affixing burned items to doors or draping them across doorway thresholds. The items consist of burned political signs, LBGTQ flags and Ukraine flags.

The signs and flags also had religious statements written on them.

The male did not light the items on fire at the businesses, thus, arson is not suspected.

The police department had a similar report of items left at a business in June of this year on the 900 block of Monterey. The surveillance footage captured during the June incident shows a male subject who appears to be the same person captured on surveillance today.

In both videos, the male is wearing shorts and a T-shirt with a noticeable full white beard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact the on-duty watch commander at (805) 781-7312 and reference case 240724011.

