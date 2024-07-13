Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County burns nearly 40,000 acres

July 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California’s largest fire, the Lake Fire burning in Santa Barbara County, has scorched nearly 40,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. There is a fire weather watch throughout the day with the potential for dry lightning and gusty winds in the region.

The blaze, which started more than a week ago near Zaca Lake, has burned 37,742 acres and is 19% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

“Firefighters continue to make good progress mopping up hot spots and strengthening control lines on the Lake Fire,” according to a Cal Fire update. “Today, crews continue to actively fight fire while working on strengthening containment and control lines.”

Cal Fire reports six injures, three buildings destroyed and one building damaged because of the fire.

Find evacuation orders and warnings here.

