PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs in North County

July 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Amid extreme heat and high fire risk, PG&E has announced an elevated chance of power shutoffs beginning Friday in some of the northernmost communities of San Luis Obispo County.

The potential public safety power shutoffs could be enacted in the Oak Shores community within Heritage Ranch, as well as some areas north and east of San Miguel, including Indian Valley, Hog Canyon and Ranchita Canyon. The possible outages could impact about 2,300 customers in San Luis Obispo County.

Power outages may begin between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday. Officials expect power would be restored on Saturday.

Weather and potential equipment damage can impact the restoration time.

