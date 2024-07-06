Grover Beach police issue nine $1,000 citations for illegal fireworks

July 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police officers issued nine $1,000 citations for illegal fireworks use during July 4th festivities.

On Thursday night, officers worked to contact individuals who lit illegal fireworks in the city of Grover Beach. With assistance from drone air support, police identified nine individuals who shot off illegal fireworks. Officers issued a $1,000 citation to each of the nine individuals, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

“We’re happy to report that there were no major incidents within the city last night,” the police department stated in a social media post. “As a reminder, fireworks are only allowed in the city of Grover Beach on the Fourth of July. We hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend!”

