Fire destroyed home, shop, vehicles in Arroyo Grande
July 5, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
An early morning e a home, shop and mutiple vehicles in Arroyo Grande on Friday morning.
At 12:24 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning on the 500 block of Via La Barranca off Tally-Ho Road. The fire started in a shop located behind the home, and then spread to the residence.
The blaze destroyed mutiple vehicles including, a boat and recreational vehicles.
No one was injured during the blaze. The fire displaced five residents.
