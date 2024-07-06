Gun tax, security deposit cap and other new California laws take effect

July 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Numerous new California laws took effect on July 1, including a gun and ammunition tax and a cap on the security deposits landlords can charge renters.

Assembly Bill 28 imposes an 11% tax on guns, gun parts and ammunition. AB 28 is intended to raise $160 million annually to fund school safety and gun violence prevention programs, including efforts to prevent mass shootings, bolster firearm investigations and remove guns from domestic abusers.

The security deposit cap law, AB 12, prohibits landlords from making renters pay a security deposit that is more than one month’s rent. Eleven other states in the United States limit security deposits to one month’s rent, said Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), who authored the legislation.

Landlords who own no more than two properties with a total of four units or less are exempt from the security deposit limit in AB 12.

SB 684, a law intended to grow homeownership, requires jurisdictions to approve housing projects with 10 or fewer units on lots smaller than five acres without public hearings or votes taking place. The rule applies to areas that are zoned for multifamily housing.

Senator Anna Caballero, a Democrat representing a Central Valley district that extends toward the Central Coast, authored SB 684. The law expedites the permitting process to encourage construction of small homeownership development projects, Caballero said.

AB 1013 requires bars and nightclubs to offer testing kits that detect the presence of drugs often used to spike or lace drinks as a way to facilitate sexual assault.

One other new law, SB 244, requires companies that manufacture consumer electronics to provide replacement parts, diagnostic information and service literature to consumers and repair businesses. SB 244 gives consumers the ability to repair their devices, and it helps reduce the number of electronics that are thrown out every year, said its author, Senator Susan Eggman, a Democrat who represents San Joaquin County and parts of Stanislaus and Sacramento counties.

