Hearst Castle agreement with San Simeon throws wrench into dissolution

July 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

For nearly a year, Hearst Castle, one of California State Parks most profitable properties, has not paid its disadvantaged neighbor for processing its sewage. Issues and complexities with San Simeon Community Services District and State Park’s agreements have thrown a wrench into the district’s plan to dissolve.

In June 2023, San Simeon CSD Board of Directors fired its General Manager Charles Grace shortly after he admitted to conflicts of interest in a settlement agreement with prosecutors, which included a $75,000 civil penalty. Following Grace’s termination, state parks stopped paying for it sewage processing.

Plagued by years of mismanagement, the San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors voted unanimously in March to dissolve the district. District officials want the county to take over all services.

The district then prepared and sent a formal application for dissolution to the San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO).

Following a 30-day review, LAFCO reported it could not finish processing the application for several reasons including issues with processing sewage for Hearst Castle. In the 70s, State Parks entered into a 50-year agreement with San Simeon, which has since expired.

San Simeon is asking the county to take over services in the district’s boundaries, which does not include Hearst Castle.

“Clarification is needed as to show State Parks would continue to obtain service, as they are an existing customer of San Simeon CSD,” according to LAFCO’s response. “If a county services area is formed, the affected State Parks area currently served by the CSD would need to be included in its boundary. Due to regulatory changes, an outside user agreement would no longer be a feasible option, so any future boundary change or formation will need to address this issue.”

In addition to issues with State Parks, LAFCO also reported that San Luis Obispo County Administrator Matthew Pontes had requested more time for county staff to review and analyze the proposal. It is now up to county administration to complete the study.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...