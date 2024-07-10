Lake Fire grows to approximately 30,000 acres

July 10, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Lake Fire, burning in northern Santa Barbara County, has grown to approximately 30,000 acres.

As of Wednesday morning, the blaze has burned 29,987 acres and is 16% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. A total of 2,762 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, callers reported the fire burning in rugged terrain near Zaca Lake. The fire spread rapidly in dry grass.

Firefighters evacuated the Zaca Lake Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Los Olivos. The fire had been threatening Neverland Ranch, which was owned by Michael Jackson from 1988 until his death in 2009.

Currently, the fire perimeter is about eight to nine miles from Los Olivos. On Wednesday, crews will continue to extinguish hot spots and improve containment lines along the northeast perimeter.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Woodstock and Goat Rock areas, as well as the Santa Barbara Ranger area in the remote forest location east of Goat Rock. Additionally, evacuation orders remain in effect for parts of the Figueroa Mountain area, as well as all areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Road at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River.

Road closures remain in effect on Happy Canyon, Foxen Canyon, Figueroa Mountain and Old San Marcos roads.

