Payments stolen from Cambria CSD drop box during holiday closure
July 9, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Cambria Community Services District is warning residents that a thief or thieves stole funds from the CSD’s payment dropbox sometime around the July 4 holiday period.
On Sunday, officials discovered the payment drop box located at the Cambria CSD administration office parking lot had been broken into and payments had been stolen. Payments or correspondence dropped off between 12:30 p.m. on July 3 and 9 a.m. on July 7 may have been taken, according to the CSD.
Stolen funds may include checks, money orders and other payment forms. The payments could include personal information such as names, addresses and bank details.
The CSD has reported the theft to law enforcement.
Residents who made a payment using the drop box during the period in which the theft occurred are instructed to monitor their bank accounts for unauthorized transactions and to contact their banks in order to stop payment on checks or money orders deposited during the holiday break. They are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their banks and to consider using alternative payments methods, such as online payments.
Impacted residents who have any questions or need assistance are asked to contact the CSD at (805) 927-6223.
