Jury finds San Luis Obispo sitter guilty of molesting child

July 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A jury found a 22-year-old San Luis Obispo man guilty of committing multiple acts of sexual abuse against an 11-year-old girl he was babysitting.

After an eight-day jury trial, the jury determined Tanner Fite committed four separate sexual acts against the child on Oct. 15, 2023. Evidence included cyber forensic data retrieved from the defendant’s cell phone that revealed he had viewed 25 pornographic videos during the time he was babysitting the child.

During their investigation, officers discovered Fite had illegally purchased a Glock-style handgun on Oct. 17, 2023 and an AK-47 style rifle on Oct. 18, 2023.

Fite, who faces up to 14-years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4.

