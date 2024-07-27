Vandals paint graffiti on sheriff’s Nipomo station
July 27, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A vandal or vandals painted graffiti on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Nipomo Report Center building on Thursday night.
Sheriff’s officials are searching for those responsible for what they describe as offensive graffiti. A photo of the graffiti shows the word “pigs” painted on one window of the Nipomo center and blurred out words on another window.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has information about the incident call its non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-4550 option three. Informants can also make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-7867.
