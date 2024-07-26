Ex-San Luis Obispo County employee pleads no contest to 7 embezzlement counts

July 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The former San Luis Obispo County information technology employee accused of embezzling more than $250,000 pleaded no contest last week to seven counts of embezzlement. [Tribune]

In February, investigators arrested Norman Hibble, 54, and prosecutors filed 12 felony embezzlement charges against him. The former SLO County information technology supervisor allegedly used a county credit card to buy himself items including an electric scooter, a crossbow, camera gear, video editing software and DJ equipment.

Prosecutors alleged Hibble also sued a driver for damaging the electric scooter that he used the county credit card to purchase.

On July 17, Hibble pleaded no contest to seven embezzlement counts. He also admitted to the sentencing enhancement of stealing more than $100,000.

Hibble has agreed to serve a total of six years in state prison, according to court records. He will receive three years for one embezzlement count, two years for a second embezzlement count and one year for the sentencing enhancement. Hibble will receive three-year concurrent sentences for the additional five embezzlement counts, meaning they will be served at the same time as the sentence for his first embezzlement count.

Based on his convictions, Hibble faced a maximum total sentence of 16 years in state prison. Hibble’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug 21.

Previously, in June 2023, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hibble for resisting arrest – a charge that he resisted or delayed deputies from performing their job.

County administrators fired Hibble on Jan. 5, 2024. The county said it planned to seek restitution if Hibble was convicted, including severing his pension.

