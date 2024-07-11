Threat leads to shelter in place at Grover Beach Elementary School

July 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

After receiving a threatening voicemail message on Wednesday, Grover Beach Elementary School officials instructed children attending a summer youth program to shelter in place.

Shortly after 3 p.m., school employees called the police department to report the threat. Officers investigated the threat and quickly determined it was not credible.

Investigators identified the suspect as an 11-year-old who called from outside the area. The police department is working with school authorities and the suspect’s family.

Children from the youth program were released to normal activities within a short time and their parents were notified of the incident.

