Threat leads to shelter in place at Grover Beach Elementary School
July 10, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
After receiving a threatening voicemail message on Wednesday, Grover Beach Elementary School officials instructed children attending a summer youth program to shelter in place.
Shortly after 3 p.m., school employees called the police department to report the threat. Officers investigated the threat and quickly determined it was not credible.
Investigators identified the suspect as an 11-year-old who called from outside the area. The police department is working with school authorities and the suspect’s family.
Children from the youth program were released to normal activities within a short time and their parents were notified of the incident.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines