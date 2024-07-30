Front Page  »  

Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County

July 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 1,939 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, 218 PG&E customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande near Lopez Lake. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 1,721 lost power in Atascadero. Power is expected to be back on by 5 p.m.

 


Greed and absolute malfeasance. That is the PG&E of yesterday and today. In the 21st century no doubt.

And we the ratepayers are held hostage by higher rates and continued never before seen in such frequency, power outages affecting thousands often. And now, the never ending asinine commercials promising a better tomorrow.

Shameful PG&E. Shameful!


PG&E doesn’t care about us, as long as they hand $$$$ to Gov Newsom and the Legislatiors, and get the PUC to blindly approve every rate increase the request, they dont care.


