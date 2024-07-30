Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in San Luis Obispo County

July 30, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 1,939 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo County on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, 218 PG&E customers lost power in rural Arroyo Grande near Lopez Lake. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 1,721 lost power in Atascadero. Power is expected to be back on by 5 p.m.

