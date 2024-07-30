San Luis Obispo police bust six people for drunk driving over weekend

July 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers busted six people for drunk driving over the weekend.

Officers arrested one driver on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. All but one were arrested between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the morning.

“Driving under the influence is not only not legal, it’s incredibly dangerous,” officers posted on Facebook. “Please use a designated driver if you are consuming alcoholic beverages, putting yourself and others at risk just isn’t worth it.”

