One person killed, four injured in three-car crash near Shandon

July 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and four people injured in a three-car crash on Highway 46 near Shandon on Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

At 10:32 p.m., a caller reported the head on collision near the intersection of Highway 46 and McMillan Canyon Road. A westbound vehicle attempting to pass in the eastbound lane crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Emergency personnel transported four people to local hospitals for treatment of major and moderate injuries.

Officials are not releasing the victims’ names pending notification of their next of kin.

A CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing.

