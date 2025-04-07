Sacrificing a community for the betterment of the few

April 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Delta Tunnel project poses a threat to the largest estuary in the continental United States and the millions of people who live and work in the area, according to a video produced by CalCoastNews co-founder Daniel Blackburn.

Newsom’s goal is to build a massive tunnel that would convey Sacramento River water around the estuary to corporate farms and cities in Southern California. The scheme would cost ratepayers and taxpayers upwards of $40 billion, which includes the current $20 billion estimate, interest on the bonds, and the inevitable cost overruns for a project of this magnitude.

It would also increase the amount of freshwater diverted from the already beleaguered estuary, limiting water availability for the area’s communities and family farms and devastating fisheries, wildlife and regional water quality while benefiting large corporate agriculture.

“What struck me most about my time in the Delta is this sense the residents have of complete betrayal,” Blackburn said. “The Delta Tunnel will have an immense negative impact on the people and public trust resources of the region, but Newsom is simply ignoring their concerns.

“They rightly feel they are being sacrificed for the benefit of a handful of San Joaquin Valley corporate growers and South State developers,” Blackburn added.

The California Water Impact Network (C-WIN) released a short video last week on the dire threat posed by Governor Newson’s proposed Delta Tunnel project.

Blackburn. who created “Tunnel Trouble: Voices of the Delta.” is an author and journalist who has contributed to a wide range of publications, including California Journal. Blackburn, an advisory board member of C-WIN, also served as the capitol bureau chief for the Orange County Register. He was a senior consultant to the California State Senate’s Rules Committee and spent four years as a media representative for the Metropolitan Water District, the world’s largest water wholesaler.

