Driver suffers major injuries in crash in rural Paso Robles

April 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A driver suffered major injuries during a two vehicle collision in rural Paso Robles on Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 9 p.m., 26-year-old Avery Lockliear was driving a gray Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 46 while 65-year-old Jaun Lopez was headed westbound on Highway 46 in a black Ford truck. Lockliear then turned in front of Lopez’s truck at Jardine Road causing the crash, officers said.

Lopez suffered cuts and bruises while Lockliear suffered major injuries. First responders transported Lockliear to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

CHP officers are investigating the crash. They believe neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

