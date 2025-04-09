Arroyo Grande police chief retiring in May

April 9, 2025

By Karen Velie

Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez announced Tuesday that he plans to retire in May, capping a 22-year career in law enforcement.

“The greatest part about being the police chief has been watching the development and accomplishments of the members of the department,” Martinez said. “I am inspired by the men and women of the Arroyo Grande Police Department who exemplify the very best in law enforcement.”

His last day will be May 30.

Martinez served as Arroyo Grande’s police chief for the past five years. Before becoming chief, he was a police officer, sergeant, and commander.

As for his replacement, Commander David Culver has been appointed interim chief of police effective May 31. Culver, who has worked in law enforcement for 17 years, joined the Arroyo Grande Police Department from the Santa Maria Police Department in 2019.

