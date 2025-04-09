Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande police chief retiring in May

April 9, 2025

Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez

By Karen Velie

Arroyo Grande Police Chief Michael Martinez announced Tuesday that he plans to retire in May, capping a 22-year career in law enforcement.

“The greatest part about being the police chief has been watching the development and accomplishments of the members of the department,” Martinez said. “I am inspired by the men and women of the Arroyo Grande Police Department who exemplify the very best in law enforcement.”

His last day will be May 30.

Martinez served as Arroyo Grande’s police chief for the past five years. Before becoming chief, he was a police officer, sergeant, and commander.

As for his replacement, Commander David Culver has been appointed interim chief of police effective May 31. Culver, who has worked in law enforcement for 17 years, joined the Arroyo Grande Police Department from the Santa Maria Police Department in 2019.

 


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

And the new amount of unfunded pension liability increases to ……….


2

22yr?, so was he 30 when he started and now retiring at 52 or what? What will his pension amount be?


-4

Have some respect! He put significant time in at a difficult job and deserves anything he gets.


1
﻿