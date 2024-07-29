Paso Robles woman drives wrong way, kills three people near Shandon

July 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Paso Robles woman allegedly killed three California residents by driving the wrong way on Highway 46 Sunday night and crashing head-on into an oncoming vehicle near Shandon.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., 30-year-old Saundra Foutz was driving a 2021 Mercedes westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 46 west of W. Center Street. While traveling at an unknown speed, Foutz crashed head-on into a 2022 Honda that was heading eastbound in the number one eastbound lane of Highway 46, according to the CHP.

A 2015 Honda was traveling at 65 mph directly behind the 2022 Honda in the number eastbound lane. Following the initial collision, the 2022 Honda hit the 2015 Honda.

The crash killed the driver and two passengers in the 2022 Honda. The victims were a 24-year-old Cutler woman, a 32-year-old Sanger woman and a 27-year-old Reedley man. Officials are withholding their identities as relatives are notified.

Additionally, 28-year-old Carlos Quinonez, who was a passenger in the 2022 Honda, suffered major injuries. The driver of the 2015 Honda, 38-year-old Bakersfield man Jess Lopez, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...