Morro Bay considers hiring in-house attorney

April 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday will consider moving back to an in-house city attorney, according to its agenda.

From its incorporation in 1964 until 2002, Morro Bay contracted its city attorney services. Then from 2002 until 2013, the city had an in-house city attorney before switching back to contracted services in 2013.

On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs, loyalty to the council and expertise as it considers returning to an in-house attorney at an estimated cost of $550,000 to $700,000 a year. This includes salary and benefits for the city attorney and an assistant along with office costs.

The city council will consider costs to cities using contract city attorneys:

City Fiscal year 2022-2023 Fiscal year 2023-2024

Atascadero $279,195 $216,106

Grover Beach $437,642 $388,081

Arroyo Grande $166,002 $539,177

Paso Robles $1,049,357 $945,456

Morro Bay $794,195 $995,470

Pismo Beach $643,335 $1,819,440

