Person killed in Morro Bay house fire

July 27, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Morro Bay house fire killed one person early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 12:20 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home in the 500 block of Kings Avenue, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department. Morro Bay firefighters battled the blaze with assistance from personnel from several other agencies.

Officials are withholding the identity of the victim as they work to identify the victim and notify relatives. The Morro Bay Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Fire Investigation Strike Team.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...