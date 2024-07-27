Battery fire shuts down Interstate 15 between Barstow and Baker

July 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A major freeway connecting Los Angeles with Las Vegas was shutdown after a semi-truck transporting lithium-ion batteries crashed and caught fire near Baker on Friday morning, according to the CHP. Northbound lanes remain closed as of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but everything that is being done is in the interest of public safety,” the CHP reported Friday evening. “Due to the location of this incident, alternate routes are slim to none. Units are currently working to see if traffic can begin flowing safely, away from the inhalation hazard zone. Remain patient and safe as first responders and emergency personnel work on this dangerous situation.”

Overnight, firefighters made multiple attempts to move the container from the freeway shoulder to open land using an excavator and a dozer. However, they were unable to move the burning truck.

The burning batteries pose a variety of threats.

“This product, when involved with fire, can escalate to a thermal runaway, which requires massive amounts of water to extinguish,” according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. “To ensure public safety, a hard closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of the 15 freeway has been enforced. Public safety is of the utmost importance, and keeping the area clear allows emergency responders to manage the situation effectively and prevent potential harm.”

Issues with extinguishing battery fires and the toxic gases released have given Morro Bay residents more reasons they do not want a battery storage facility in their city.

Morro Bay residents have voiced concerns regarding the location of the proposes battery storage facility, which is in the heart of the tourist area. Those living near the rock would have to drive towards the fire and the smoke could close down Highway 1, which is their only evacuation route.

