Surgeon operates on wrong side of hip in San Luis Obispo

July 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An orthopedic surgeon operated on the wrong side of an elderly woman’s hip at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo this summer, resulting in the woman needing a second surgery, according to hospital staff.

In early May, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital temporarily closed down all surgical facilities after an outdated instrument cleaning machine crashed. During the operating shutdown, some surgeries were performed at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Members of the surgical team from Arroyo Grande conducted the problematic hip surgery at French Hospital. Generally, a time out procedure is conducted before suregery, a nurse said. A time-out is the surgical team’s short pause to confirm that they are about to perform the correct procedure, on the correct body part, on the correct patient.

Dignity Health, the nonprofit that operates both Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, is investigating the surgical incident.

“Patient care and safety are our highest priorities, and we take this matter very seriously,” Dignity said in a statement regarding the incident. “We are conducting a thorough investigation of the matter. Consistent with patient privacy laws and hospital policy, we respect our patients’ privacy by not discussing the specifics of their care.”

