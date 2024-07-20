Arroyo Grande police arrest intoxicated man and woman with guns, drugs
July 19, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Arroyo Grande police officers on Wednesday evening arrested a man and woman who were allegedly intoxicated and in possession of guns and drugs.
At about 8 p.m., a witness reported two individuals, possibly under the influence, inside a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Rancho Parkway. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with 38-year-old Courtney Opely of Oceano and 32-year-old Ryan Flaherty of Bakersfield. Officers also saw drugs in plain view, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
Police conducted a records check and found that both Opely and Flaherty had outstanding arrest warrants. Officers searched their vehicle and discovered an AR-15 platform rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine and altered serial number, as well as a bolt-action rifle and a loaded handgun.
Officers also located a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, along with various other illicit drugs and paraphernalia, including evidence of narcotics sales.
Police arrested Opely and Flaherty. After being medically cleared at a local hospital, the suspects were booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Officers booked Opely on charges of altering a firearm’s identifying information, possession of controlled substances for sales, possession of controlled substances while armed, possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of Xanax for sale, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Authorities booked Flaherty on charges of false impersonation of another, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of metal knuckles, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, altering a firearm’s identifying information, possession of controlled substances for sale, possession of controlled substances while armed, possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of Alprazolam for sale, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Opely remains in custody with her bail set at $110,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website. Flaherty remains in jail with his bail set at $125,050.
