Fire damages home in Pismo Beach

July 18, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Fire damaged a two-story house in Pismo Beach on Thursday.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported the fire burning at a single-family home in the 1200 block of Costa Brava, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived to find smoke rising from the roof of the house.

All occupants were out of the home before firefighters arrived.

Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel worked to extinguish the blaze, which was confined to the attic. The San Luis Obispo Fire Department also assisted with the response.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

