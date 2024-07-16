This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

July 15, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on July 16 in the board chambers.

The Board of Supervisors is set to review and approve staff responses to two San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury reports, under items 6 and 7 on the agenda.

Titled “Growing Pains: The Cannabis Industry in San Luis Obispo County,” the first report describes the history of the legalization of cannabis in SLO County. The report notes that local permit fees and taxes are higher than neighboring counties and yet do not cover the cost of the cannabis industry, which is back-filled through general fund monies.

The board is also slated to approve staff responses to a second Grand Jury report, “Moving San Luis Obispo County from Homelessness to Hopefulness.” The report summarizes homelessness in the county, including the number of homeless people, services provided by government and not-for-profits, and barriers to providing housing, such as lack of sufficient sites, neighborhood opposition, and the slow and costly permitting process.

The Grand Jury found the county’s latest five-year plan to address homelessness is lagging behind projections.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on July 16 in the council chambers.

The City Council will discuss co-hosting a new cultural event, the Hispanic Heritage Festival, in City Park

on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m, according to item K-1 on the agenda.

The goal of the proposed event is to celebrate Paso Robles’ rich Hispanic heritage and to increase awareness of Mexican culture in the area by featuring music, dancing, artisans and food.

No funding is requested for this event. Mujeres de Acción is responsible for all costs associated with the

Hispanic Heritage Festival.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet on July 16 at 5:30 in the council chambers.

Staff plans to provide the council a report on the city’s paid parking program, with a focus on the fourth quarter for fiscal year 2023-2024. The report shows revenue is up while expenses have dropped.

Following an increase in parking rates, the preliminary estimate of revenues for the parking enterprise fund for the fourth quarter totaled $3,362,953, which is 33.9% greater than the previous fourth quarter, under item 9-E on the agenda.

Operating expenses at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $667,521, which is 8.5% less than operating expenditures through the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2022-2023.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet July 16 at 5:30 p.m. in its council chambers.

In closed session, the city council is scheduled to evaluate the performance of a public employee and to discuss discipline or dismissal. The name of the employee is not listed in the agenda.

The Templeton Community Services District Board will meet on July 16 at 9:19 at a.m. in the board room.

