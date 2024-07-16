Vandenberg Village murder victim identified as suspect’s mother

July 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The suspect in the Vandenberg Village homicide over the weekend is accused of murdering her own mother, whom authorities have identified as 71-year-old Denise Ann Carter.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, a witness reported suspicious circumstances in the area of Sami Lane and Khouri Circle in the Vandenberg Village area of Lompoc. Deputies arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, during which they found a homicide victim inside a home on Khouri Circle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives then identified and arrested 46-year-old woman Brooke Carter, of Lompoc and Oklahoma. Authorities booked Carter at the Northern Branch Jail, where she is being held with her bail set at $2 million.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County coroner’s bureau identified Denise Carter as the homicide victim. Denise Carter was a Vandenberg Village resident.

Sheriff’s officials have yet to release additional details about the alleged murder.

