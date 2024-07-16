It’s time for a one flag policy in Paso Robles schools

July 15, 2024

OPINION by KENNEY ENNEY

Today I look at the threats that our nation faces from within and without and I wonder if the light of freedom that has been entrusted to us by the founding fathers will go out forever under our watch. The love of country; that thread of patriotism that has stitched together black Americans and white Americans, Christian Americans and Jewish Americans, Latino Americans and Anglo Americans into one people is no longer taught in our schools.

Patriotism is now seen as a “hate” word and “patriots” are seen as “right wing extremists.”

No longer do we instill in our children a unifying collective pride in our country, but instead we teach the divisive message of victimhood that pits one group against another. Only 13% of high school students meet national standards in U.S. History. No longer do we teach about the glories of our Constitution, our Republic and the duties of citizenship. Only 22% meet standards in U.S. civics and only 33% of adult Americans can pass the citizenship test that is required for an immigrant to become an American.

There is a crisis of confidence in all levels of government from the local school board to the Office of the President. Although our motto is E pluribus unum – out of Many One, in the age of identity politics, we have no more sense of a shared identity or history.

We celebrate individualism more than community. Our tribal flags are more revered than the American flag. Our motto for the 21st Century is now Ex uno multis – out of one many, and as a result, the fabric of our nation is tearing.

We are a nation divided and a community divided, constantly bombarded by the media with stories about the “evils” of the other side and the “threat” that they pose to your way of life or my way of life.

The frontline for the culture wars has become our schools as opposing forces vie for control of the minds of the next generation. As a school board trustee this past year I have been discouraged by the fact that board members, the former superintendent and administrators have made country and citizenship an afterthought in the education of our children.

I would have never expected to have to argue with progressive board members and staff to have a resolution honoring Memorial Day, or Constitution Day, or Veterans Day. I would never have expected that it would be acceptable in the eyes of progressive administrators and board members to have the American Flag take a back seat to various political or social cause flags.

I would never have expected that board members would knowingly leave in place policies that actively violate the rights of some in order to appease a vocal fringe minority.

On Oct 22, 2021, Curt Dubost unilaterally released updated flag standards. The intent was to “ensure that hate speech and bullying conduct did not create an unsafe campus environment.” It outlined what rights to free speech both students and faculty have on school property.

Display of flags and banners in the classrooms fell primarily under teacher rights. Based on what was then current Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) law, the memo stated, “courts have consistently held that when teachers make statements, advocate for particular points of view, and/or post specific items on walls or bulletin boards-they are acting pursuant to their official duties and their speech is not protected under the First Amendment.”

Therefore, “in the classroom, teachers act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum.”

In leading or guiding discussions about issues that may be controversial, “a teacher may not advocate his or her personal opinion or viewpoint…. The teacher is supposed to take a neutral position on controversial issues.”

The memo went on to give “practical examples of what a teacher cannot display in the classroom or in the teachers’ background (the virtual classroom): – signs, banners, etc. supporting a political candidate/party/state proposition; – signs, banners, etc. supporting social causes (e.g. BLM, thin blue line, etc.); – flags (uhe Unoted States and California flags can always be shown because they are part of the standard furnishings; other flas are subject to a case by case analysis and should not be posted if to promote an idea or viewpoint; signs or banners that promote a religious viewpoint.”

In May 2022, seven months after this memo was released, SCOTUS ruled 9-0 in favor of Mr. Hal Shurtleff, a Christian. His group had applied to have the city of Boston fly a Christian flag over City Hall on Constitution Day in 2017.

Under the application process, Boston had routinely allowed LGBTQ and other social issue groups to fly their flags (284 approvals), but only denied Mr. Shurtleff and his Christian group the right to fly their flag. The end result of the decision was that if a government entity is going to let one group fly their flag, then all groups must be allowed to fly theirs.

When I joined the school board in May 2023, there were more LGBTQ flags than American flags displayed in the high school. Although the district did take the necessary steps to ensure new American flags were displayed in every classroom, flags and banners of certain groups, like the pro law enforcement “Thin Blue Line” flag, remained prohibited.

Although the former superintendent and the PRJUSD Board of Trustees were/are aware that this was likely a discriminatory act, the progressive majority refused, and still refuses to allow the issue before the board for a vote. At a minimum, the policy should be rewritten to either allow all groups: good; bad; popular; unpopular, to fly their flags, or only allow the American and California flags to be displayed.

With the nation as divided as it is following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on July 13, in my opinion it is time to start repairing the damaged fabric of our Republic and community by having a “one flag” policy in our schools.

It has been 20 years since I was deployed in Fallujah, Iraq. On July 4, 2004, three young Marines were killed in an ambush just outside of the town. I was a passenger in CH-46E Sea Knight flying back to Fallujah from a meeting in Baghdad when the crew chief told us that our helicopter was being diverted for an emergency evacuation.

Within a few minutes we had landed in a field and three stretchers were loaded into the back of the aircraft. On those stretchers were three lifeless casualty evacuation bags; “body bags.” Upon each bag was pinned a small American flag.

During the short flight to Fallujah I prayed for them and their families.

It never crossed my mind as to whether they were black, white or brown. It never crossed my mind as to whether they were straight or gay. It never crossed my mind as to whether they were Jewish, Christian or Muslim. It never crossed my mind as to whether they were Democrat or Republican. None of that mattered.

What mattered was that they were brave United States Marines who had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and each one laid beneath the American flag.

As we celebrate our Republic’s 248th birthday this month, we should remember Ronald Reagan’s famous quote: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

“We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Contact your school board and ask for a “one flag” policy.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...