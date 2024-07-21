Two individuals rescued after kayak overturns off of Pismo Beach
July 20, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Emergency personnel rescued two individuals who were stranded in the ocean after a kayak overturned off of Pismo Beach Saturday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a witness reported an overturned kayak and two individuals in the water near the 200 block of Seacliff Drive. Rescue swimmers arrived and assisted the kayakers to the shore, according to Cal Fire.
No one suffered injuries during the incident. The entire rescue effort took less than an hour.
