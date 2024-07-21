Paso Robles officers nab two suspects with drugs, stolen car

July 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers arrested two people on Friday who they found with drugs and a stolen car.

Shortly after noon, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of 24th Street. Officers found and detained two people they found in the stolen car: 35-year-old Nicole Clark and 37-year-old Elmer Guerrero.

During their investigation, officers discovered Clark had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for grand theft of a vehicle. Clark was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail. She is no longer in custody.

Officers also found Guerrero had several warrants for his arrest. During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers located 13.4 grams of suspected fentanyl along with indicia of drug sales and drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked Guerrero in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, driving under the influence, and for driving with a revoked driver’s license. He remains in jail in lieu of $201,500 bail.

