Unemployment rates skyrocket in San Luis Obispo County

July 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Unemployment numbers in San Luis Obispo County skyrocketed in June, with the number of unemployed workers jumping 35%, from 4,000 in May, 2024 to 5,400 in June, 2024, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

While unemployment numbers climb the size of the county workforce is falling, from 137,200 in June 2023 to 135,800 in June 2024. The county unemployment rate rose from 3% in May 2024 to 4% in June 2024.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked seventh out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 4.3% and the state’s 5.3% rate.

In California, San Mateo at 3.5% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 16.4%.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...